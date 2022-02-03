Sign up
Family tree...
Trying to tackle my family tree. Something I started many years ago but with the passing of my grandmother I now have my late granfathers photos and records to organise.
These original photos, birth, marriage and death certificates are of my great great great grandparents born in the 1830's.
The whole process is so very interesting but also somewhat overwhelming with the amount of time it is going to require to digitise everything and organise.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Matt
@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
Tags
tree
,
family
,
grandparents
,
ancestors
,
family tree
,
ancestry
