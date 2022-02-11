Previous
Next
Texture of a shell by mjdenness
42 / 365

Texture of a shell

Argopecten - Scallop Shell

Continuing with yesterday's theme of shells but this time looking closer at the texture. Attempted to add a bit of an abstract look by using two light panels with different colour filters on each.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise