Previous
Next
Needle and more thread by mjdenness
48 / 365

Needle and more thread

Having not enough time to rectify yesterday's photo and with @pcoulson encouragement I thought it best to try again.

Much more happy with the focus, exposure and the addition of extra thread.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
very Pink Floyd :)
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise