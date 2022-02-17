Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
48 / 365
Needle and more thread
Having not enough time to rectify yesterday's photo and with
@pcoulson
encouragement I thought it best to try again.
Much more happy with the focus, exposure and the addition of extra thread.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Matt
@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
48
photos
6
followers
9
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th February 2022 11:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
needle
,
thread
,
cotton
kali
ace
very Pink Floyd :)
February 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close