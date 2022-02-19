Previous
Next
Sofa time... by mjdenness
50 / 365

Sofa time...

Not great weather... so a bit of a sofa day with August the English Springer Spaniel. She loves that blanket!
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise