Previous
Next
Imperial Service Medal by mjdenness
55 / 365

Imperial Service Medal

Today has been a day of catalouging my late grandfather's estate... many photos taken of sentimental objects and this one is special to me as I work in the same place as he did.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise