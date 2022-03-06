Previous
Summer Isles Scotland First Day Cover by mjdenness
Summer Isles Scotland First Day Cover

A heavy weekend of photographing and listing my late grandparents estate. Starting to get through the stamps now.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
