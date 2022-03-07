Previous
Next
Vintage Horseshoe brooch by mjdenness
66 / 365

Vintage Horseshoe brooch

I fear that many of my photos will be of catalouging my late grandparents estate. I did however enjoy researching this little antique Victorian cut steel horseshoe brooch in its original box. I had never seen this before.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise