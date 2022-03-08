Previous
Next
Pocket watch fob by mjdenness
67 / 365

Pocket watch fob

What looked like a filthy key chain cleaned up nicely to reval an early 1900 antique silver pocket watch fob. On researching them they can be extremely intricate in design.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Matt

@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise