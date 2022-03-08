Sign up
67 / 365
Pocket watch fob
What looked like a filthy key chain cleaned up nicely to reval an early 1900 antique silver pocket watch fob. On researching them they can be extremely intricate in design.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Matt
@mjdenness
Photography is a hobby and allows me a little time to escape from everything. I enjoy looking at other people's photo and seeing things from...
67
photos
8
followers
14
following
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th March 2022 10:44pm
Tags
silver
,
watch
,
antique
,
pocket
,
fob
