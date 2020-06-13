Sign up
Loving purple
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly flitting through pretty purple. He/she was moving so quickly that a ‘great’ shot just didn’t work out well but I still like this one.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
