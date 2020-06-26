Previous
Thirsty by mjmaven
175 / 365

Thirsty

It’s been pretty dry here for the past month. This milkweed is seriously needing some water but the bees still seem to be finding the pollen
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

