Oh what a beautiful morning !
“The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye
And it looks like it’s climbing clear up to the sky” (Gordon MacRae)
Still beautiful, even under a cloudy sky and right beside a very busy suburban street !
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
@mjmaven
I've never posted any bio information so thought I'd add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
