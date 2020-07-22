Previous
Oh what a beautiful morning ! by mjmaven
184 / 365

Oh what a beautiful morning !

“The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye
And it looks like it’s climbing clear up to the sky” (Gordon MacRae)
Still beautiful, even under a cloudy sky and right beside a very busy suburban street !
22nd July 2020

Shirley (mjmaven)

