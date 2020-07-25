Sign up
A two-fer
This isn’t the greatest shot (I need more lens!) but I love birding and seeing both a chickadee & a downy woodpecker together at the feeders was a little bonus
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
