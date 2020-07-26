Sign up
Another dragonfly
Another find from yesterday’s drive. My best guess on this one is Halloween Pennant. What is it really Anne?
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
judith deacon
ace
Nice capture and I think you're right with your first guess, Halloween Pennant
July 26th, 2020
