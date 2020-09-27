Sign up
The setting sun
This was the sun as it was setting last night......kind of a murky sky !
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
1255
photos
38
followers
74
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
27th September 2020 7:05pm
Sand Lily
Beautiful Shot.
September 29th, 2020
