Busy little bee by mjmaven
196 / 365

Busy little bee

The weather was so perfect today that I sat outside for a while to enjoy it and read a bit. This busy guy was taking advantage as well in the mums right next to me.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Shirley

ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
53% complete

