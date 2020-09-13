Sign up
Photo 680
Wallum Lake Rd Bridge
....seen from the Southern New England Trunkline Trail on our walk yesterday. This bridge was built in 1854 and is a classic example of keystone architecture.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
Maggiemae
ace
I do love seeing what others have in front of them! Its almost a mystery in front here!
September 13th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great shot of a beautiful bridge
September 13th, 2020
