Wallum Lake Rd Bridge by mjmaven
Wallum Lake Rd Bridge

....seen from the Southern New England Trunkline Trail on our walk yesterday. This bridge was built in 1854 and is a classic example of keystone architecture.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

Maggiemae ace
I do love seeing what others have in front of them! Its almost a mystery in front here!
September 13th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot of a beautiful bridge
September 13th, 2020  
