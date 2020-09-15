Previous
Praying Mantis by mjmaven
Photo 682

Praying Mantis

They’re pretty much harmless to humans but an aggressive and dangerous hunter if you’re another insect.....and they have 5 eyes !!
15th September 2020

mjmaven
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a interesting creature. Nice capture.
September 15th, 2020  
