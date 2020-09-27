Sign up
Photo 694
White-throated sparrow
.....probably migrating through Maine this past weekend
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
1255
photos
38
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
the second year and more
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
27th September 2020 12:15pm
