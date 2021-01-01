Stone Bridge

Today we went for a New Year's Day hike in the Hopedale Parklands and saw this old bridge at the start of our walk. Hopedale is a planned community in Massachusetts. For many years the town’s life blood was Draper Corporation, the largest producer of textile machinery in the country. Times have changed, Draper was bought out and the huge building is now being torn down. The Parklands has several miles of trails and was a busy place today.....a little chilly but a great day to be out walking! Happy New Year everyone !!