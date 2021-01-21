Sign up
Photo 772
It’s snowing
Snowflakes on my car today
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
1
0
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
1333
photos
42
followers
78
following
211% complete
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice!
January 22nd, 2021
