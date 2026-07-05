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Water lily by mjmaven
Photo 881

Water lily

A visit to New England Botanical Garden today. Some pretty water lilies…..and the smallest frog I’ve ever seen……except for those tadpoles we found as kids !!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Shirley

@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
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Cathy
That tiny frog blends right in! Well spotted!
July 6th, 2026  
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