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Previous
Photo 881
Water lily
A visit to New England Botanical Garden today. Some pretty water lilies…..and the smallest frog I’ve ever seen……except for those tadpoles we found as kids !!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Shirley
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
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the second year and more
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2026 2:03pm
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Cathy
That tiny frog blends right in! Well spotted!
July 6th, 2026
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