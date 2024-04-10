Photo Challenge Day 10: Silhouette

I thought this one would be easy but there were too many clouds at sunset for a good silhouette. I had made some test shots a few days before at the beach volleyball courts on Karon Beach. While most were somewhat blurry, the people -- and everything else including the nets and balls -- were completely and perfectly in silhouette.



This evening, I took a fair number of photos of a man with a metal-detector with Crab Island in the background. At times, the view seemed properly shadowed but viewing the photos at home showed that the light revealed too many features to be called a silhouette.



This one of an unattended baby's pram on the beach was the best of the rest and still not a good silhouette. The sun was actually down by this point but there was enough light in the sky to brighten the image just a little too much.



I never edit my images to achieve the desired effect as I would rather get there naturally on a photo challenge.