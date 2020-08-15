Sign up
Tree Down on Path After Storms
My last two days have taken a bit of a photo journalistic bent. This branch covered the new walking/biking path next to our house. City of Minnetonka cleared the tree enough to clear the path and then some (thank you).
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
15th August 2020 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
storms
,
minnetonka
