Tree Down on Path After Storms
Tree Down on Path After Storms

My last two days have taken a bit of a photo journalistic bent. This branch covered the new walking/biking path next to our house. City of Minnetonka cleared the tree enough to clear the path and then some (thank you).
15th August 2020

Michael Schack

