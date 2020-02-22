Previous
Warmth by mkary
Warmth

While everything in the picture looks chilling, it is the story of what it represents which gives me warmth. I was sitting at Winsport’s Canada Olympic Park while my kids were in ski lessons I figured I would watch (and shoot) the 2020 NorAm Slope Style Championships. The girl in the picture was killing it and after this run won her first place. As it turned out her mother was sitting beside me on the picnic table which I realized when she jumped up screaming and ran to the bottom of the lift. I quickly looked back through my pictures to see if I got anything good and then when she returned I gave her the pictures. After her daughter got her skis off she ended up coming over to talk and say thanks. It is the little things that make people smile, those are the things that give me warmth.
