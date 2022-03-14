Previous
Next
Unoccupied Seat by mlcprojects
1 / 365

Unoccupied Seat

This seat was left unoccupied but seemed warm and welcoming for the next visitor.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Steve R

@mlcprojects
Discovering new and interesting ways to challenge myself. Well I have to say that I always was interested in photography and would mostly appreciate others...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise