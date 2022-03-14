Sign up
1 / 365
Unoccupied Seat
This seat was left unoccupied but seemed warm and welcoming for the next visitor.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Steve R
@mlcprojects
Discovering new and interesting ways to challenge myself. Well I have to say that I always was interested in photography and would mostly appreciate others...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th March 2022 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#whiskey
,
#comfy
,
#furniture
,
#modern
