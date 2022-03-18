Previous
Frozen beauty by mlcprojects
3 / 365

Frozen beauty

Walking in from work took a moment to myself and appreciated the beauty.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Steve R

@mlcprojects
Discovering new and interesting ways to challenge myself. Well I have to say that I always was interested in photography and would mostly appreciate others...
