Previous
Next
FaceTiming with Evelyn💜 by mltrotter
35 / 365

FaceTiming with Evelyn💜

35/365 I had a different plan today, then this happened. 💜 #photosbyMichele365 #365photoproject2022 #1photoaday
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise