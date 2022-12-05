Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Classic Ornament
50/365 This ornament is 40 years old☺️ #photosbyMichele365 #365photoproject2022 #1photoaday
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michele
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
50
photos
7
followers
6
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
5th December 2022 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely memory and beautiful shot
December 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close