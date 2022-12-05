Previous
Classic Ornament by mltrotter
50 / 365

Classic Ornament

50/365 This ornament is 40 years old☺️ #photosbyMichele365 #365photoproject2022 #1photoaday
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
13% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely memory and beautiful shot
December 5th, 2022  
