“Sap-cicles” by mltrotter
“Sap-cicles”

150/365 My husband would hunt for these to suck on as a kid. They are icicles made from sap dripping from a maple tree.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
