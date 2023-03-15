Sign up
150 / 365
“Sap-cicles”
150/365 My husband would hunt for these to suck on as a kid. They are icicles made from sap dripping from a maple tree.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
Michele
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
