154 / 365
Bee sculpture
154/365 This is one among many in an alley in DePere, WI
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
151
16
152
17
153
18
154
19
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
19th March 2023 3:33pm
Tags
bees
Christine Sztukowski
This is really cool
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice find and image
March 19th, 2023
