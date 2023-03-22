Sign up
157 / 365
Coffee Wizard
157/365 Not sure if I like this sign or this building better.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
