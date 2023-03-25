Previous
A wintery walk by mltrotter
160 / 365

A wintery walk

160/365 I am training for a 21-mile pilgrimage in May. Met with our small group this morning and walked 8 miles in a snowstorm!
25th March 2023

Michele

@mltrotter
Michele
