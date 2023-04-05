Sign up
171 / 365
House sparrows at the new birdhouse
171/365 Will they be moving in?
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Michele
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
birdhouses
sparrows
Dawn
Sweet
April 6th, 2023
