256 / 365
New sign at the cottage
255/365 It represents the cottage, our home, a favorite nat’l park and where each of our children live-they did their own city. One is missing; we’ll add it when we get it.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
29th June 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
directionalsign
