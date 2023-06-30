Previous
Fox gloves on the hill at the cottage by mltrotter
257 / 365

Fox gloves on the hill at the cottage

256/365 My husband loves these and has tried to plant them here several times. All of a sudden we have lots of them!
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
