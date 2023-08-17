Previous
Stones from Petoskey MI by mltrotter
Stones from Petoskey MI

302/365 Camping at Petoskey State Park. We decided to go stone hunting on the beach. So many beautiful fossilized stones!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Michele

Susan Wakely
A great collection.
August 17th, 2023  
