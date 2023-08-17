Sign up
305 / 365
Stones from Petoskey MI
302/365 Camping at Petoskey State Park. We decided to go stone hunting on the beach. So many beautiful fossilized stones!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
1
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
368
photos
12
followers
15
following
83% complete
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
17th August 2023 3:59pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great collection.
August 17th, 2023
