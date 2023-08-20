Previous
Trot’s Trail by mltrotter
Trot’s Trail

306-365 We built an obstacle course on our property at our cottage. Things to do, things to find, things to achieve. Grandkids love it!
20th August 2023

Michele

Michele
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Dawn ace
So much much fun for them
August 20th, 2023  
