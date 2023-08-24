Previous
Knitted prayer shawl project by mltrotter
312 / 365

Knitted prayer shawl project

310/365 This has been a fun project. It’s close to 5’ long; I’m almost finished!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter



