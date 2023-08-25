Previous
50th anniversary dinner by mltrotter
50th anniversary dinner

311/365 These are my parents. Dad married Judy when I was10 years old. It was a very special dinner out.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021.
