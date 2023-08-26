Previous
I love this group! by mltrotter
314 / 365

I love this group!

312/365 My husband and I, our 4 children, with spouses (one missing), 5 grandchildren and one on his way🥰
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Great family photo!
August 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful family photo
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise