Harvest by mltrotter
323 / 365

Harvest

321/365 My tomatoes are so yummy, beautiful and perfect.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
88% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks great I want one
September 5th, 2023  
Beth ace
Me too!
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looking great
September 5th, 2023  
