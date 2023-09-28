Previous
Fall chores by mltrotter
347 / 365

Fall chores

345/365 Getting chores done on this beautiful fall day. I’m staining the deck, while my husband is taking in the dock. Don’t worry-we got to enjoy some of the day too.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
95% complete

Photo Details

Beth ace
Beautiful image. Great composition, color and lighting. Glad to hear you had fun too!😊
September 29th, 2023  
