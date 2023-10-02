Previous
A beautiful fall drive by mltrotter
351 / 365

A beautiful fall drive

349/365 We are headed home from the cottage. It sure is beautiful up north.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Beth ace
Wonderful image with the reflection on the car and the leading line down the road. Beautiful colors! Fav
October 3rd, 2023  
