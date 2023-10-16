Previous
Goldenrod in late fall by mltrotter
365 / 365

Goldenrod in late fall

363/365 It’s still beautiful when the “golden” is gone.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dreamy
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise