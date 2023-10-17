Previous
Peacock sculpture by mltrotter
Photo 366

Peacock sculpture

365/365 This is a new sculpture at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens.
Today marks one year since my 365 journey began. I started it on my 60th birthday. Here’s to 61!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise