Previous
Water droplets and their shadows by mltrotter
Photo 369

Water droplets and their shadows

I love the textures and lines in this photo! I discovered that the droplets only show on the backside of a leaf.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice drops
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise