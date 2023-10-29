Previous
Made for my newest grandson by mltrotter
Photo 378

Made for my newest grandson

I’m delivering it to him this week. Can’t wait to see him again🩵
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise