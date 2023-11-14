Previous
Frosty leaves by mltrotter
Photo 394

Frosty leaves

14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nicely presented
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise