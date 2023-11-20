Sign up
Previous
Photo 400
Counting my blessings
Thanksgiving decor an my front table.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
463
photos
12
followers
14
following
109% complete
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
20th November 2023 10:12pm
John Falconer
ace
Great shot
November 21st, 2023
