Previous
Photo 402
Special ornament
We were high school sweethearts. This was given to us at my high school Senior Ball in 1979. It’s been on our tree since we were married in 1982!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
465
photos
12
followers
14
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
1st January 2024 10:24am
